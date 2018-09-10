Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials have updated current forest orders related to the Carr, Hirz, and Delta Fires.

Carr Fire Closure Order has been lifted as of September 5, 2018, in the areas of the Shasta Lake Ranger District, Shasta Lake National Recreation Area, and the Trinity River Management Unit of the Shasta Trinity National Forest. Forest visitors are cautioned that hazards in any burned areas still exist. These include but are not limited to increased potential for falling or down trees, road and trail damage and increased potential for mudslides.



Hirz Fire Closure Order remains in place and now includes the portion of Pacific Crest Trail between Ash Camp and Gumboot. The closure on the McCloud arm has been lifted. There are currently no closures on Shasta Lake.



Delta Fire Closure Order was issued September 8, 2018, and includes national forest lands west of the Hirz Fire towards Highway 3 in Trinity County. For the order and map denoting specific forest closure order boundaries, please visit our forest website.

To see the list of current Forest Orders in effect visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/stnf/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5392380&width=full.

