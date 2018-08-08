Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials are implementing an area closure for National Forest System lands between Trinity Lake and Shasta Lake as noted on the order map above. This order is effective today August 8 until the Carr Fire is declared out to provide public and firefighter safety.

# CarrFire @ ShastaTrinityNF are implementing closures on National Forest Service lands between Trinity Lake and Shasta Lake due to the Carr Fire. Follow @ ShastaTrinityNF for updates and please avoid entering the closed areas for the safety of ALL! From Sheriff Twitter Account

This order supersedes the previous Forest Order 14-18-11 which was put into place last week. The new order 14-18-12 and map of the closure are posted on the forest website at:

www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_Documents/fseprd590730.pdf

The Carr Fire is being managed under unified command with CAL FIRE, National Park Services, Redding Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. It is 47 percent contained and 173,532 acres and there are 4,766 personnel on the incident.