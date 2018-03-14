Bike to School Day Training March 28—5:30 to 7:30 pm at Shasta County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch National Bike to School Day, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Do you love biking or giving students the opportunity to get to school under their own wheels? The Shasta Safe Routes to School program is offering a Bike to School Day training to school staff and parents. Helmet fitting, safety messages, determining bike routes to school, and information on how to coordinate the event will be offered at the training, Wednesday, March 28th, 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Shasta County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch.

Register for the training here [link to PDF doc registration form]