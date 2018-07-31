Shasta Regional Community Foundation enabled their Community Disaster Relief Fund to receive donations for those in the North State impacted by the Carr Fire. The focus for grantmaking from this fund will be towards nonprofit and government stakeholders to ensure that funds flow quickly to those most in need to restore the people and the region to pre-Carr Fire conditions as quickly as possible.

“Based on our experience in Siskiyou County’s Boles Fire and relationships with other Community Foundations in areas hard hit by California wildfires, we know that the impact of the Carr Fire will make it financially challenging for our region to meet the needs for recovery from this disastrous event for years to come,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of Shasta Regional Community Foundation.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation has a credible history of helping regional nonprofits and organizations with the ability to deliver monetary assistance efficiently and effectively toward the recovery of communities over time.

“We are thrilled by the level of support we have seen thus far in donations to the Shasta Regional Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund which has topped $500,000,” Caranci said today. The link for tax deductible donations can be found on the Community Foundation’s website atwww.shastarcf.org (hyperlink http://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf) or via #strongerthancarr. Alternatively, checks may be mailed to the Redding office: Shasta Regional Community Foundation – (reference CDRF-Carr Fire), 1335 Arboretum Drive Suite B, Redding, CA 96003. Gifts of appreciated stock may also be an option by contacting the Community Foundation staff at 530.244.1219.

###

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $23,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.