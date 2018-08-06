“Our commitment to this community would not be possible without donors who share our dedication and vision. We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of generous donors from across the county and the country who have offered their support We thank you.”

From Shasta Regional Community Foundation

The Carr Fire has severely impacted the lives of thousands in the North State. However, we know that our region will stand together to overcome this disaster. To this end, Shasta Regional Community Foundation has activated the Community Disaster Relief Fund to address our community’s mid to long-term recovery needs.

The Community Foundation will partner with organizations to rebuild communities and ensure the effective and efficient administration of the Fund, just as we did following the 2014 Boles Fire in Weed, California. Click here to see how those funds were expended.

The Community Disaster Relief Fund will support nonprofit organizations and public entities that have a defined role in short-term and long-term recovery efforts by providing critical services including emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, economic and rental assistance, education, health care and more to victims of the disaster. These organizations will provide direct support to victims and will need the capacity to grow their services to meet these needs. You can find a list of Frequently Asked Questions here.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $23,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.shastarcf.org

Our commitment to this community would not be possible without donors who share our dedication and vision. We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of generous donors from across the county and the country who have offered their support We thank you.