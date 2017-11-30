Letter to the Editor:

On behalf of the Board and Staff at Shasta Regional Community Foundation, we want to express our deepest gratitude to all who gave in support of North State Giving Tuesday. To have recorded over $1 million from more than 5,300 donations to 123 participating organizations at www.northstategives.org on November 28th exceeded our wildest expectations! We are increasingly inspired by the overwhelming generosity of the people in Shasta and Siskiyou counties. The Community Foundation provided the online portal and opportunity for giving, but it is the work and giving hearts in our communities that made this day a historical and memorable experience. Thank you for reinforcing that the North State is a great place to call home!

Kerry Caranci, CEO

Shasta Regional Community Foundation