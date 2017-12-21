The Shasta Regional Community Foundation has released the final event totals for the November 28, 2017, online North State Giving Tuesday fundraising event. The 123 participating nonprofits in Shasta and Siskiyou counties raised a collective $1,016,423 in online donations for their charities.

This is the third year that the Community Foundation has hosted an online event targeted to qualifying nonprofits in their service area which includes Shasta and Siskiyou counties. “This year we made history hitting $1 million,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer at the Community Foundation, “and we continue to be amazed by the generosity demonstrated by donors in and beyond our region during this event.”

Participating nonprofits go through a vetting process with the Community Foundation and pay an application fee based on their operating budget to be part of the online event. Solicitation for participants begins in early summer and is announced on the Community Foundation’s website and on social media.

An improved giving website portal was made possible for the 2017 event by business sponsors Redding Bank of Commerce and Pacific Power Foundation. “We are very fortunate to have also had 14 business sponsors that gave away $500 to one randomly drawn Shasta County nonprofit and one from Siskiyou County during each hour of the event,” said Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at the Community Foundation. The Community Foundation will publish an event summary early in the new year. It will include more details made possible by improved reporting features on the website.

Next year, North State Giving Tuesday will again be the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, November 27, 2018. For complete results, visit the website at www.northstategives.org/leaderboards.

For more information about the event, contact Amanda Hutchings at Amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $22,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call the Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.