Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Board and Staff at Shasta Regional Community Foundation, we want to express our deepest gratitude to all who gave to the 178 participating nonprofits during this year’s North State Giving Tuesday campaign. To have recorded $870,000 from more than 6,400 donations at www.northstategives.org on November 27th shows that our region has deep reserves of compassion and generosity in light of disaster challenges we have faced this past season.

We are increasingly inspired by the work made possible in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties through this annual event. The Community Foundation provided the opportunity for giving, but it is the work and giving hearts in our communities that made this day a memorable experience. Many donors opted to contribute to Carr and Camp Fire recovery during their checkout process. Grants from these donations will be distributed for immediate recovery needs in both Shasta and Butte counties within the coming weeks. We anticipate funding needs such as gas cards, power poles, Home Depot gift cards, and other items needed during the colder months.

Thank you for reinforcing that the North State is a great place to call home!

Kerry Caranci, CEO

Shasta Regional Community Foundation