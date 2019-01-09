Click on ad for more info

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is excited to announce the open application period for three grant opportunities for local nonprofits and public entities. The application instructions and March deadlines are posted on the website at www.shastarcf.org/grants.

Interested applicants can learn more about how to prepare applications for these funds and tips to navigate the Community Foundation’s online submission system by registering for an informative webinar. This webinar will be held February 7th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.). Registration information is available at www.shastarcf.org/grants.

The Burney Regional Community Fund supports needs within the communities of the greater Burney area; Burney, Cassel, Fall River Mills, Hat Creek, McArthur, and Old Station – in accordance with boundaries set by the Fall River Joint Unified School District. All grant requests for the spring cycle must be submitted online by 5:00 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

Grants from The McConnell Fund will be awarded in the spring to Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity county organizations in the areas of arts and culture, children, youth and education, community vitality, environment, health care, recreation, and social services. Grants primarily fund the purchase of equipment or building-related projects. Grant dollars are provided for small and large projects in each county. All grant requests for the spring cycle must be submitted online by 5:00 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

The Redding Rancheria Community Fund will be accepting applications for grant requests from Shasta and Trinity County nonprofit organizations and public entities in the areas of arts/culture, education, environment, health and social services. All grant requests for the spring cycle must be submitted online by 5:00 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

Funding guidelines for each program can be found at www.shastarcf.org/grants. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at the Community Foundation, (530) 244-1219 or email amanda@shastarcf.org.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $25,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.