S HASTA COUNTY – Many Shasta County residents have high blood pressure and don’t know it, putting their health seriously at risk.

With that in mind, HHSA has provided six blood pressure monitor toolkits to the Shasta Public Libraries. Library patrons can use the kits to test their blood pressure there on site or check them out to use at home. The kits will be available at the Redding, Anderson, and Burney libraries, and they’re designed to promote self-monitoring for pre-hypertension, hypertension, and high blood pressure. Each toolkit has a blood pressure monitor, measurement instructions, and tracking sheets.