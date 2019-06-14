When: Friday, June 28, 2019 @ 10am-2:30pm Where: Shasta MVCD, 19200 Latona Road, Anderson, CA 96002

The Shasta Mosquito & Vector Control District encourages the public to visit the District to learn about the different techniques, equipment and knowledge that is required to protect District residents from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

As this is also the District’s 100th year protecting public health, this Open House will double as a Centennial Celebration with lunch provided between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, while supplies last.

This is a family friendly event, offering tours, games, displays, and a mascot and PBS character meet and greet.

Please feel free to share this invitation with other interested parties.

For more info, visit: https://www.ShastaMosquito.org/OpenHouse

Or visit our Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/432172650875877/