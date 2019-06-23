The week of June 23rd-June 29th, 2019 has been declared “National Mosquito Control Awareness Week” by the American Mosquito Control Association. During “Mosquito Week,” the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District’s goal is to provide education to the public about the significance of mosquitoes in their daily lives and the important service provided by mosquito control professionals throughout California, the United States, and the world.

In acknowledgment of this week, the District will be hosting an Open House on June 28th, 2019 from 10:00 am-2:30 pm and encourages the public to stop by the District to learn about the different techniques, equipment, and knowledge required to protect District residents from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases. In addition, this is also the District’s 100th year protecting public health, so we’ll be doubling the event as a Centennial Celebration! We’ll include lunch between 11:00 am-1:00 pm, while supplies last. This is a family friendly event, offering games, displays, and visits from our own mosquito mascot, Missy Keeto.

Finally, as a reminder, we are moving into summer, a time when the District typically sees an increase in West Nile virus transmission. Therefore, SMVCD staff urges residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by reducing activity during the peak mosquito feeding times at dawn and dusk, wearing effective insect repellent, and staying behind screened windows and doors whenever possible.

The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District advises the public to implement

the 4 Ds of protection:

• Drain any standing water that may produce mosquitoes; this includes

flowerpots, old tires, and buckets. Some species of mosquitoes can lay their eggs in

very small sources of water, like a bottle cap.

• Defend yourself and your home by using an effective insect repellent and

making sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition.

• Dusk or Dawn avoid outside activities.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active.

For more information about SMVCD’s services, West Nile virus, or new emerging mosquito-borne diseases, contact the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District at (530) 365-3768 or visit www.ShastaMosquito.org.