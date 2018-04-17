Local volunteer concert presenter puts national touring talent at center stage for 81st Season!

Shasta Live! is an all-volunteer concert organization, presenting an annual performance series in Redding, California. Shasta Live! will be celebrating their 81st season with their 2018-2019 series, which features 4 world-class artists: Vocal Trash: October 12, 2018, Five Sax: November 2, 2018, Vox Fortura: January 11, 2019, and Twin Kennedy: March 15, 2019.

Shasta Live! is making a special offer to celebrate their 2018-2019 campaign kick-off with early-bird season tickets to the four-concert series at $70 (adults), $35 (students), $175 (family package: which includes 2 adults and 2 or more children) and $105 (one-adult family: 1 adult and 2 or more children).

To Purchase Memberships: Contact the Cascade Theatre (530) 243-8877 or online at www.CascadeTheatre.org then select “Subscriptions” under “Events and Tickets” Cascade Theatre, 1733 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001. For more information, call 530-247-7355 or visit the association online at www.shastalive.com.

“We are committed to bringing high-quality family entertainment to the community. This new roster of artists is an exceptional example of our own unique contribution to the entertainment landscape in Redding.” —Shasta Live! Co-Presidents, Dave & Judy Bush

Anyone who purchases a new subscription for the 2018-2019 concert season will receive a FREE ticket to the final concert of the 2017-2018 season featuring “Two On Tap”. The concert will be held at Cascade Theatre on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

Shasta Live! will also continue their sponsorship of its Fine Arts Enrichment program, Music4Schools – a student outreach performance series in support of arts education in the Redding community. Established in 2000, we have had 64 artists perform for over 43,000 students from 60 schools. Since their move to the Cascade Theatre in 2012, every outreach performance presented by Shasta Live! has filled the 900-seat venue to capacity.

2018-2019 Artists:

Vocal Trash: Best described as “entertainment with a conscience”, Vocal

Trash is an urban-themed Broadway-style production that reconnects us with our planet and its inhabitants. This 5-member, green-minded troupe rescues items from landfills to create a meaningful experience unlike any other. One man’s trash is another man’s instrument! Vocal Trash performances feature never-before-seen recycled instruments like toolbox guitars, a milk-urn bass and numerous repurposed industrial percussion props, in addition to outstanding vocals, breakdancing, and comedy. Audiences will not only be entertained but inspired to spread peace, love and recycling. Vocal Trash: Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:30 PM at Cascade Theatre

Five Sax: Five Sax is a modern-style saxophone quintet featuring five musicians from around the world. The individual members are all established solo musicians who represent a significant international presence and hold many prizes from important national and international competitions. They converged in Vienna from all around the world, united by a modern conception of virtuosity and the constant urge to push the limits of performance. The ensemble’s imaginative programming mirrors the diversity of its members; rooted in classical music, while venturing into American jazz, south-American Latin styles and European folk music. Five Sax: Friday, November 2, 2018, 7:30 PM at Cascade Theatre

Vox Fortura : Vox Fortura is the newest Classical Crossover group from the United Kingdom. As recent Semi-Finalists of Britain’s Got Talent, this show-stopping group stormed the competition with a powerhouse display of vocal panache and sheer class. Described by fans as “the next Il Divo”, Vox Fortura is bringing classical vocals back into the mainstream. Filling every wow-factor performance with personality and style, their ability to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style touches on everything from Elgar and Bizet’s “Pearl Fishers” to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran. Vox Fortura: Friday, January 11, 2019, 7:30 PM at Cascade Theatre

Twin Kennedy: Twin Kennedy, comprised of Canadian twin sisters Carli and Julie Kennedy, have been making music together since they could talk. With years of classical training, including earning their Bachelor Degrees in Music Performance from the University of Victoria, the twin sisters have found their home in country music. Featuring Carli on guitar and vocals, and Julie on fiddle and vocals, the twins are a 2-time Canadian Country Music Award Nominee, winner of two 2016 VIMA Awards, 2016 BCCMA Nominee for Roots/Canadiana Group of the Year and Grand Prize Winner in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Twin Kennedy is known for their sibling harmonies, high energy show and heartfelt songwriting. Twin Kennedy: Friday, March 15, 2019, 7:30 PM at Cascade Theatre

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.