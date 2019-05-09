The Shasta Library Foundation has begun a new enterprise to raise money for Shasta Public Libraries called “ TreasuredBooks .” We’ve begun selling the more valuable books donated to the library and we are asking you for the following:

What: Requesting donations of books valued above $12.00

How: Go to www.bookfinder.com to find estimated value of your books before bringing them in.

Appointments and questions: Call Sharon at 530-246-0146 or email her at books@shastalibraryfoundation.

org to arrange a delivery time or to ask questions. How Sold: Online through AbeBooks, Amazon, Biblio and many other online sellers.

When: This is an ongoing project – no time limit, but appreciate getting them as soon as possible so we can build our stock of books to sell.

Kind of Books: Higher-end and rare books on any topic. Especially desirable subjects have been art instruction, American history, car collection guides and repair manuals, and recent science and natural history textbooks – but we take all books.

Note: This does not replace general book donations to the Shasta Public Library for sales at the Bookstore or patio sales. Proceeds from “TreasuredBooks”, the Bookstore inside the library and the patio sales all go to support the library.

The Shasta Library Foundation is a non-profit 501C3 organization whose purpose is to enhance the services and resources of the Shasta Public Libraries today and for generations to come through the creation of a permanent. Tax ID# 68-0246035