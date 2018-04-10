On April 10, 2018 at 2:17 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff deputies assigned to Shasta Lake City were dispatched to the 4400 block of Vallecito Street, Shasta Lake, for multiple reports of a male subject running through the neighborhood with a knife or an axe yelling, “Everyone is going to die!”

Deputies arrived at 4404 Vallecito Street and could hear a male subject yelling from inside the residence. Deputies contacted the owner of the residence Joshua Samply, along with Jeremy Siwka, Sherrie Gould and Eric Riordan in the front yard of the residence. They informed deputies Ismael Hernandez Porras, of Shasta Lake, was highly intoxicated and had forcibly entered the residence, after damaging numerous windows. Once inside the residence, Siwka and Gould reported Porras brandished a knife at them and threatened to kill them. They ran from the residence to the front yard for safety.

Riordan reported he was asleep inside the residence when he woke to Porras brandishing a knife at him and making threats to kill him. Riordan was in fear of Porras and ran from him as Porras chased him through the residence, attempting to stab him. Riordan was able to escape from Porras without injury, by running out of the residence.

Deputies surrounded the residence and used a Public Announcement (PA) speaker, ordering Porras out of the residence numerous times, with negative results. After numerous attempts to have Porras exit the residence, deputies were able to open a window and observe Porras lying on the floor, unconscious, and bleeding. Porras was taken into custody without further incident.

Porras was evaluated by medical staff on scene and transported to the hospital for treatment for his self-inflicted wounds. He was then booked into the Shasta County Jail for charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terrorist Threats, Brandishing a Knife, Vandalism and an outstanding warrant. Porras was also found to be on Parole for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A violation of parole charge was also added.