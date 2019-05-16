On May 15, 2019, at 1:49 p.m., Deputies with Shasta County Sheriff’s responded to the area of Autumn Harvest Way and Wandsworth Drive, in the City of Shasta Lake regarding a subject being shot in the face with a BB gun. On arrival, deputies contacted the victim, identified as 48-year-old Brandon Clayton of Shasta Lake. Clayton was suffering from two non-life threatening wounds to his face which, were determined to be caused by metal BB projectiles fired from an unknown type air gun.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Clayton was in his vehicle, traveling on Cascade Blvd when he observed a white sedan following closely behind him. Clayton applied his brakes to gain the other driver’s attention and attempt to stop him from following so closely. At that time, the driver of the white sedan accelerated past Clayton and positioned his vehicle in front of Clayton’s vehicle. Once in front of Clayton’s vehicle, the driver of white sedan abruptly applied his brakes.

Clayton turned onto Autumn Harvest Way from Cascade Blvd; the driver of the white sedan followed. While traveling westbound on Autumn Harvest, Clayton and the driver of the white sedan drove side by side and engaged in a verbal altercation. At some point during the verbal altercation, the driver of the white sedan produced an air pistol and began firing at Clayton’s vehicle. Two of the rounds fired struck Clayton in the facial area.

Based on the description of the vehicle provided by Clayton, and after review of video surveillance from residences in the area of the incident, deputies located the suspect vehicle at a nearby residence on Wandsworth Drive. At the residence, deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as 19 year old Jayden Gomez of Shasta Lake.

After further investigation, Gomez was placed under arrest. As deputies were placing Gomez into handcuffs, a 17 year old female juvenile residing at the residence with Gomez began cursing at deputies, spitting at them and actively interfering with the arrest of Gomez. The 17 year female juvenile was detained and also placed under arrest.

Gomez was transported to the Shasta County Jail where, he was booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Negligent discharge of a BB device, Vandalism and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer. The 17 year old female was medically cleared and transported to Shasta County Juvenile Hall where, she was booked for Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer.