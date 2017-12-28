On December 27, 2017 at 7:37 p.m., SHASCOM received reports of a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Lake Boulevard, City of Shasta Lake. It was reported the pedestrian had attempted to run in front of passing vehicles.

Shortly after this report, John Wieland, 76 years old of Shasta Lake, was traveling westbound on Pine Grove Avenue in his full size Dodge truck. As Wieland was traveling over the Pine Grove Avenue railroad crossing, oncoming traffic flashed their headlights in an attempt to warn Wieland of a pedestrian in the roadway. The flashing of the headlights obstructed Wieland’s vision and when he saw the pedestrian, Clarence Mckee 21 years old of Shasta Lake, he was standing in the middle of the westbound lane. Wieland swerved in an attempt to avoid colliding with Mckee; however, the passenger side of Wieland’s vehicle struck Mckee.

Mckee was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. This matter is under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident.