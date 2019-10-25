On Monday, October 14th, detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, became involved in an investigation regarding 47 year old Jeremy Saber, of Shasta Lake, possessing a large amount of child pornography at his residence.

On Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, at 1130 hours, detectives with the assistance of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations and CSL Divisions served a search warrant at Saber’s residence located at 4779 Deer Creek Ave. in the City of Shasta Lake.

During the search of Saber’s residence detectives discovered a large outbuilding which contained a separate small locked room. Inside the locked room were hundreds of images depicting young girls with ages appearing to be between 9-15 years old in a sexually explicit manner. The room also contained adult and child sized mannequins dressed up in wigs, makeup, and posed in various stages of sexual acts.

Detectives became aware of a second storage unit location Saber had rented at Bryant Security Storage in the City of Shasta Lake. A second search warrant was served at this location and hundreds of images depicting young girls in a sexually explicit manner were also discovered at the storage unit. A large amount of evidence was gathered, which was seized and cataloged, requiring hours of diligent work from detectives and evidence technicians.

Based upon the information discovered during the investigation detectives worked with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Saber’s arrest.

On October 23rd, 2019, Saber was contacted and arrested by detectives. He was interviewed and admitted to possessing child pornography and photographing victims identified in the case. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for 10 counts of 288(a) PC, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. This is an active and ongoing investigation; further charges are expected to be filed in the future.

Four victims have been identified and will remain confidential due to the nature of the investigation. Further information as to motives, involved parties and other investigative information will not be released at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone that has information about this incident to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.