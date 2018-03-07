On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake conducted a probation search at 4404 Vallecito St. in the City of Shasta Lake. The homeowner, Joshua Sampley (41 yrs), is currently on probation for receiving stolen property. Deputies have responded to this residence numerous times for narcotic activity and recovered several stolen vehicles from the residence.

Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted five subjects inside the residence and one subject who attempted to flee out the rear of the residence. After detaining all subjects on scene, deputies searched the residence for narcotics and stolen property. Deputies located methamphetamine, heroin, paraphernalia, and a suspected stolen bicycle at the residence. Deputies also located ammunition in Sampley’s bedroom which he was prohibited to have.

Deputies arrested four subjects at the residence. Sampley was arrested for maintaining a residence for the use and sales of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine for sales, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of heroin, and violation of probation. Laurie McDaniel (28 yrs) was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and a violation of PRCS. Brandon Siders (28 yrs) was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia. Sherrie Gould (26 yrs) was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Jesse Sanborn (27 yrs) was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant for public intoxication.