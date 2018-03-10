History Exposed: Amateur Photography in Shasta County, a presentation by Michael Kuker, Research Associate for the Shasta Historical Society. Saturday, March 17, 2018. What: History Exposed: Amateur Photography in Shasta County When: Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Where: IOOF Hall, 1445 Butte Street, Redding, CA 96001 Cost: Free

Explore the history of photographic processes in Shasta County and the various preservation challenges presented by different formats using the photographs of local photographers Chester Mullen and Veronica Satorius. This presentation from Michael Kuker will feature never-before-shown color images of Shasta Dam under construction and the ghost town of Kennett, California.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.