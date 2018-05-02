What: Vintage Bike and Shine When: Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Where: Downtown Mall Promenade, north end. Cost: Free All bikes are welcome; contest is limited to pre-1980 manufactured bicycles or motor bicycles.

Have you got a vintage bicycle or motorbike that you would like to show off? For this year’s Bike to Work Day on May 11th, 10 a.m.—4 p.m., the Society is hosting a “Bike and Shine” in the north end of the downtown Promenade, outside of our building at 1449 Market Street. Polish those steel frames and enter your pre-1980 bike in our contest for two tickets to A Taste of History, held June 14th, 5:30 p.m. at Shasta State Historic Park, Shasta, CA.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.