Saturday, December 16, 2017 What: Release party for 2018 edition of The Covered Wagon When: Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm Where: I.O.O.F. Hall, located at 1445 Butte St. Downtown Redding Cost: Free

The Shasta Historical Society invites the public to a release event for its annual publication, The Covered Wagon. The Society has been publishing The Covered Wagon, a collection of articles preserving Shasta County history, since 1943. This year, the publication features stories including the man behind Redding’s name – B.B. Redding; the first open-heart surgery in Shasta County; and the humorous tales of a young teacher in the early 1900s. Author Anne Peterson, will be interviewing the central figure of her article, Rudy Balma, to share the interesting stories that did not make it into the book. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Shasta Historical Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Shasta Historical Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.