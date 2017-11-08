Cascade Theatre Documentary Project Show and Tell Event Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 What: Cascade Theatre Show and Tell When: Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Where: Cascade Theatre, 1731 Market St, Redding, CA 96001 Cost: Free

The Shasta Historical Society and the Cascade Theatre would like to invite the public to a special event at the Cascade Theatre. The Shasta Historical Society is producing a documentary featuring the history of the theater, its place in Redding’s community, and the restoration project and we are asking for the public’s help. If you have stories, photographs, film, or ephemera related to the Cascade Theatre that you are willing to share for this project let us know by sending a brief description and any available digital images or scans to ReddingCascadeDocumentary@gmail.com. You can also visit the Facebook page for the project at Facebook.com/ReddingCascadeDocumentary. We ask that you DO NOT bring items to the Shasta Historical Society or the Cascade Theatre for

drop-off, however, members of the public are invited to bring ephemera, including oral histories, film, photographs, memorabilia and other items relating to the history of the Cascade Theatre for a “show and tell” event on November 19th. Board and Staff of the Historical Society and Cascade Theatre will be on hand to photograph and document items and if we are interested in using your material in the film we will contact you at a later date. Come and share your favorite memories of the Cascade Theatre.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Shasta Historical Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Shasta Historical Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year and produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.

About the Cascade Theatre

The Cascade Theatre was constructed in downtown Redding in 1935 as a 1,348-seat movie palace and vaudeville stage. One of the few theatres built during the heart of the depression, the Cascade Theatre was a magnificent example of art deco architecture in California, complete with gold and silver gilded walls, period chandeliers, ornate plasterwork, a grand neon facade and marquee and beautiful murals. Restoration of the Cascade Theatre was completed on August 14, 2004 and the theatre was reopened as a regional non-profit performing arts center.