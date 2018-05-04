What: A Taste of History Annual Fundraiser and Dinner When: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Where: Shasta State Historic Park, Shasta, CA Cost: $45 pre-sale / $50 at the door/$500 Reserved table (incl. 8 tickets)

The sixth annual A Taste of History fundraiser and auction benefitting the Shasta Historical Society will be held Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Shasta State Historic Park. A Taste of History is the Society’s annual dinner, fundraiser, and social event. Set in beautiful Shasta State Historic Park, one of the most picturesque and historic parts of Shasta County, the evening is filled with good music, food, wine, and beer. Auctions feature items that cannot be found anywhere else. If you have never been to A Taste of History, this is the year to go. Support the Shasta Historical Society while enjoying an evening of food, entertainment, and conversation.

Tickets are $45 pre-sale and $50 at the door. A reserved table for eight, with complimentary wine for the table, is $500. Tickets for A Taste of History can be purchased in-person at the Shasta Historical Society, via the web through our online store at https://squareup.com/store/shasta-historical-society/, or by calling 530-243-3720.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.