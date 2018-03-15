What: Open Casting Call, 50s Night Reenactment When: Casting call closes March 20, 2018, at 5:00pm. Where: IOOF Hall, 1445 Butte Street, Redding, CA 96001 Cost: Free

OPEN CASTING CALL: Ages 16-30. The Shasta Historical Society and the Cascade Theatre are producing a documentary featuring the history of the theater, its place in Redding’s community, and the restoration project. As part of the documentary, we will be filming a “1950s reenactment” of a night out at the theatre. (There are no speaking lines required.) You can register online at the link below. This is strictly an interest registration form. Once all submissions have been received, you will be notified via email if you have been selected to be featured in this filming. If you have been selected, there will be a mandatory all cast ORIENTATION on March 23 at 6:00 pm and the FILMING EVENT will take place on April 2, 2018, 5:00pm-10:00 pm. If you have any questions, you can contact Casting Agent, Jana Leard, at jana@jeffersonlive.org. https://goo.gl/forms/69CnNDF8JCjPrhj33

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.