Be transported into Renaissance times through the seasonal magic of the 38th annual Shasta High School Madrigal Dinner, heldevenings,and 13th-16th at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church. Experience the ethereal sounds of this holiday tradition that combines enchanting melodies with a marvelous authentic feast. The program includes vocal, drama and instrumental entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.shastahighchoir.com . Seating is limited and all evenings sell out before performance dates. There are no seats sold at the door. Seat reservations are $45 per person for dinner and a full night of entertainment.