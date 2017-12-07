Wednesday – Saturday December 6-9Wednesday – Saturday December 13-16Doors open at 6:15pm | Show starts at 7pm
Be transported into Renaissance times through the seasonal magic of the 38th annual Shasta High School Madrigal Dinner, held on Wednesday–Saturday evenings, December 6-9th and 13th-16th at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church. Experience the ethereal sounds of this holiday tradition that combines enchanting melodies with a marvelous authentic feast. The program includes vocal, drama and instrumental entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.shastahighchoir.com. Seating is limited and all evenings sell out before performance dates. There are no seats sold at the door. Seat reservations are $45 per person for dinner and a full night of entertainment.