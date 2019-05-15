The Shasta Family YMCA would like to ask our community to sponsor sending a kid to camp this summer!

Our goal this summer is to provide need-based program assistance for:

15 youth to Camp McCumber, 1-week resident camp

70 youth from foster care to Camp Horizon, 1-week specialized resident camp at Camp McCumber

40 sessions of summer day camp

It takes a village to build strong kids and strong communities. Help us rally around children in our community who are in need of positive experiences, supportive environments and healthy activities during the summer. Your contribution can provide that for a child in foster care and other children in need! Your donation can ensure these children have an unforgettable summer of fun!

Here is a testimonial from a recent camper:

I know I want to be a singer, but I have always been too shy. Being a foster kid, I feel like I already stick out. But the counselors at camp and the other kids understood me and were so nice. They really encouraged me. At the end of the week at the talent show, I performed in front of people for the first time ever! I found my voice and I love it!

When you support the Shasta Family YMCA, your gift directly helps young people achieve their potential and have a summer they will remember for a lifetime!