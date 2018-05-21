Shasta District Fair and Event Center announces that they are accepting applications for commercial vendors for the 2018 Shasta District Fair.

Be a part of the 2018 Shasta District Fair, June 20th through the 23rd and showcase your company and products to over 80,000 potential customers, over 4 days in a fun atmosphere. Available booths and locations are on a first come, first serve basis.

Shasta District Fair and Event Center has a user-friendly website that makes applying for your booth space simple, visit www.shastadistrictfairandeventcenter.com/commercial-consession-vendors or go to the Event Center Office located at 1890 Briggs Street, Anderson, Ca 96007

For questions contact Chris or Lynn at the Event Center Office at (530) 378-6789.