Shasta District Fair and Event Center announce that they are accepting applications for commercial vendors for the 2018 Shasta District Fair running June 20th through 23rd.

Companies can potentially showcase their products to over 80,000 customers, during the four days in a fun atmosphere. Booths and locations are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Shasta District Fair And Event Center has a user-friendly website that makes a simplistic way to apply for booth space at www.Shastadistrictfairandeventcenter.Com/Commercial-Consession-Vendors or go to the event center office located at 1890 Briggs Street, in Anderson, Ca 96007

Any questions contact Chris or Lynn at the Event Center Office, (530) 378-6789.