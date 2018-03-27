On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 12:38 p.m., Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rangers called the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance with a possible missing person near the Clear Creek Gorge parking area off Clear Creek Rd.

BLM Rangers located a locked vehicle, which had been parked at the location for several days, and did a hasty search of the nearby area. They found some personal property, belonging to the registered owner of the vehicle, nearby in the wooded area. The California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in searching the area.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Shasta County Search and Rescue Volunteers responded to the area and began searching for a male subject. The Shasta County Search and Rescue, Ground, Mounted, Mountain, Bicycle, and Volunteer Dive Teams, assisted in searching the area. Search teams began searching both east and west of the parking lot and in Clear Creek.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., Search and Rescue personnel located a deceased male adult in Clear Creek west of the Clear Creek Gorge parking lot. The Shasta County Sheriff Coroner’s Office personnel responded to the scene and recovered the decedent. Identification of the decedent is pending notification of the next of kin by the Coroner’s Office.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Search and Rescue Volunteers for their assistance in locating the missing person.