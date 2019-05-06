At least 15 Shasta County schools will join schools from around the nation to celebrate Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 8.

Bike to School events work to create safer routes for bicycling, and emphasize the importance of children getting physical activity, developing bicycling safety skills, and decreasing traffic congestion and air pollution around the school. The events also help to build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

“The joy I see in the children’s faces as they ride their bikes to school warms my heart,” says Nicole Lightfoot, Shasta Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator. “It is wonderful to see students riding into school together with their friends, parents, teachers and police officers,” states Lightfoot.

Most participating schools will gather at a location near school (approximately 1 mile away) and ride in together. Students are encouraged to ride in supervised groups and to wear a helmet.

Participating schools include Anderson Middle, Bella Vista, Bonny View, Burney, Chrysalis, Cypress Elementary, Junction, Lassen View, Happy Valley Primary, Manzanita, Redding School of the Arts, Sequoia, Sycamore, Turtle Bay, and Shasta High.

Bike to School Day is organized by the Shasta County Safe Routes to School program, which works with schools in Shasta County to encourage and promote walking and biking to school. To assist with this event or the Safe Routes to School movement, contact Lightfoot at 245-6583.

This event is one of many happening during National Bike Month in May, including the Shasta Bike Challenge. To sign up for the challenge and to view a full calendar of local bike events, visit www.shastabikechallenge.org or for more information about National Bike to School Day visit: www.walkbiketoschool.org.