Shasta County—The Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB) Membership Committee is recruiting members to serve on the PHAB. The Public Health Advisory Board was formed to increase community involvement in public health efforts in Shasta County and protect and promote the health of the community.

Applicants must live within Shasta County and be available once every other month. Interested citizens may visit www.shastahhsa.net and go to the Public Health Advisory Board page. Applications are due September 30, 2018, by noon.

For more information, contact Matthew Gieck, Executive Assistant at 225-5594.