On Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. the Shasta County Planning Commission will conduct their regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the second floor of the Shasta County Administration Center, 1450 Court Street, Suite 263, Redding.

On the agenda may be of interest to east valley area readers is listed below. For full meeting agenda go this link.

USE PERMIT 17-007 (JONES) BELLA VISTA AREA

Summary: The project is located in the Bella Vista area at the southeast corner of State Highway 299 and Hootenanny Lane at 11851 Hootenanny Lane (APN: 079-410-015). Leo S. Jones Propane has requested to install two 30,000-gallon propane tanks, install a new 6-foot-tall chain link fence with privacy slats along the south property line east of Hootenanny Lane, and construct a new 0.60-acre-feet stormwater detention area at the southeastern end of the property. The property is approximately 5 acres and is currently developed with a 2,400-square-foot shop, a contractor’s yard, equipment sales lot, and a 1,120-square-foot office.