On Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. the Shasta County Peace Officer Memorial Coalition will be holding their annual memorial ceremony on the steps of the Shasta County Courthouse. The ceremony will honor and recognize those Shasta County peace officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies, who have died in the line of duty throughout history. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 1450 Court Street, Room 263 (next to the Courthouse).

Nationwide in 2018, 144 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty, in California, eight officers gave their lives. Gratefully, no Shasta County law enforcement officer died in the line of duty during 2019.

We encourage members of the public and press to attend the memorial ceremony to honor all the past Shasta County fallen officers. The keynote speaker this year will be Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett. The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes.