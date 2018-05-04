2018 SHASTA COUNTY PEACE OFFICER MEMORIAL

On Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. the Shasta County Peace Officer Memorial Coalition will be holding their annual memorial ceremony on the steps of the Shasta County Courthouse. The ceremony will honor and recognize those Shasta County peace officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies, who have died in the line of duty throughout history.

Nationwide in 2017, 128 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty, in California, six officers gave their lives. Gratefully, no Shasta County law enforcement officer died in the line of duty during 2017.

We encourage members of the public and press to attend the memorial ceremony to honor all the past Shasta County fallen officers. The keynote speaker this year will be Marshal Joel Northrup. The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes.