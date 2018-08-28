Maker Faire is coming to the North State on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Shasta

District Fairgrounds in Anderson.

Maker Faire events of all shapes and sizes have been taking place nationally and in over 40 countries around the world for more than 14 years. They are known as the “Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth” – a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, and a celebration of the Maker Movement. It’s a place where people show what they are making, and share what they are learning. The Makers range from tech enthusiasts to crafters to scientists to garage tinkerers and hobbyists. Makers show their creations and share what they have learned.

The purpose of Maker Faire is to entertain, inform, connect and help grow the local Maker community. The Faires foster education, innovation, entrepreneurial activity and access to new technologies for the community.

There will be many interactive activities for attendees at this year’s Shasta County Mini Maker Faire, such as:

• Interact with VEX Robotics and fire-breathing dragons.

• Explore virtual reality with Tilt Brush.

• Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will offer hands-on science demonstrations and workshops.

• Learn to solder.

• Enjoy music played by local musicians.

• Compete in STEM challenges

• And much more!

Shasta County Mini Maker Faire is a family-friendly event with something for all ages. It is the Maker Faire for the greater north

state.

COME BUILD, MAKE, CREATE!

For more information and tickets, visit ShastaCounty.MakerFaire.com

Check the website for free tickets for children and college students

The Shasta County Mini Maker Faire is being made possible by a committee of local volunteers, Turtle Bay Exploration Park, and many generous sponsors including: Shasta College, MAKE Magazine, KIXE-TV, and Action News Now.