On Dec. 14, 2018, Superior Court Judge Stephen Baker sentenced Raymond Allen Neilson to prison for a term of eight years. A jury found Neilson guilty of assaulting the owner of the Grocery Outlet in Anderson after the owner tried to stop Neilson from stealing food and alcohol.

Anderson Police Officer Jacob Duncan saw Neilson on top of the owner, apparently punching him. Additionally, Neilson plead to possession of marijuana in jail. Neilson had a prior strike conviction which increased his sentence. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Craig Omura.