The Shasta County Interfaith Forum, an association of twenty faith communities in Shasta County, held its annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service on Sunday, November 19 th at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3410 Churn Creek Road, Redding . The evening promotes respect for all traditions and invites member organizations of the forum to offer thanks and gratitude from their respective tradition.

The evening included an interfaith choir directed by Adam Ferris with Deborah Divine, pianist. Twelve brief presentations demonstrating the giving of thanks from diverse traditions included Christian, Quaker, Sikh, Islam, Native American and others. All participating in the event volunteered their time. Refreshments following the event was enjoyed by the 430 people in attendance. Donations of $808.00 collected will be split between the People