As the investigation continues into the confirmed measles case in Shasta County, Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Branch would like to release a revised list of locations where possible exposure may have occurred.

Please note the locations below are considered the most current, including both original and updated locations:

Hinkle’s Market in Redding on April 3. Time is unknown.

Club 501 in Redding on April 5 from 10 p.m. to April 6 at 2 a.m.

Club 501 in Redding on April 6 from 10 p.m. to April 7 at 2 a.m.

Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 4 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 7 from 1:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 7 from 9:15 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Shasta Community Health Center in Redding on April 8 from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Uber

April 5 between 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

April 6 between 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

April 6 between 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

April 7 between 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Lyft

April 4 between 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

April 4 between noon – 1:30 p.m.

April 4 between 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

April 7 between 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

April 7 between 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

April 7 between 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. (April 8 th )

April 8 between 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Walgreens on Eureka Way in Redding on April 4 from noon – 2 p.m.

It is important to know that the locations listed above are all safe and the public should not have any concerns about exposure at this time.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family is to check your vaccination history, and if needed, get vaccinated. For more information about measles and recommended vaccines, visit, www.shastahhsa.net and click on the “Information on Measles” banner at the top of the page. The most current list of possible exposure sites can also be found on that page.