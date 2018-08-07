Thomas Albert Scudder pled no contest today to a charge of Unauthorized Entry Of Closed Disaster Area. Scudder was arrested through the hard work of officers from the Redding Police Department, who have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. No offers were made in the case. After hearing argument from both sides, the Honorable Judge Cara Beatty sentenced the defendant to six months in jail (the maximum term allowed under that statute). The District Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting cases like these involving citizens impacted by the Carr Fire.
Shasta County District Attorney's Office sentence first Carr Fire evacuation offender