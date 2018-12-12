On December 11, 2018, a Shasta County jury found Stephanie Rae Heathcote guilty of one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and guilty of one misdemeanor count of embezzlement.

Stephanie Rae Heathcote was a pharmacy technician at Rite Aid located at 1801 Eureka Way in the City of Redding. On April 2, 2018, Heathcote, as a Rite Aid employee, stole 12 Hydrocodone pills and stole 4 Tamiflu pills from Rite Aid. Heathcote took the hydrocodone pills from the prescription wall, put the pills in her pants, and took the pills home. Rite Aid conducted an investigation. Heathcote admitted to stealing the hydrocodone pills and Tamiflu pills to Rite Aid loss prevention investigators and Redding Police Department Officer Ben Omey.