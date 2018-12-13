Our Office’s Consumer Protection Unit has received numerous complaints this week

from Shasta County residents who have been contacted by would-be scammers claiming to be with the Social Security Administration (“SSA”).

The scam involves fraudsters posing as agents with the Social Security Office, calling to

notify that the social security account, social security number, and benefits have been suspended. The individuals are told that they need to provide personal identifying information (such as their social security number, date of birth, address, etc) to verify and unsuspend their account. The scammer may sometimes even know the last four digits of the individual’s social security number, giving the impression of legitimacy to potential victims.

We urge Shasta County residents to not fall victim to such scams in order to avoid

identify theft. These types of calls are scams, and such phone calls should be ignored.

Individuals can report SSA scam calls to the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-269-

0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report. If you have questions about a phone call or any other type of communication claiming to be from the SSA, you can contact your local SSA office or call SSA’s toll-free customer service number at 800-772-1213 to make sure the call is legitimate. You may also contact the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Unit at 530-245-6300.