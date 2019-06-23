From Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk-Registrar of Voters

A vacancy has occurred in Assembly District 1. The Governor proclaimed a Primary Election which will be held on August 27, 2019 with a corresponding General Election on November 5, 2019 to fill the vacancy.

The Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination period is June 19, 2019 through July 3, 2019. Candidate statements for Voter Information Guides are due by July 3, 2019. A list of qualified candidates will be available on July 10, 2019.

Voter Information Guides will be mailed to all voters, if you do not receive your guide before August 06, 2019 contact our office.

Vote by mail ballots with postage pre-paid return envelopes will be mailed to voters who vote by mail on the week of July 29, 2019.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is August 12, 2019. If you miss the deadline, you can still register and vote at the Elections Department. Please call us for details at 530-225-5730.

Logic and Accuracy testing of election equipment will begin the week of July 22, 2019 at the Shasta County Elections Department, 1643 Market Street, Redding, CA.

Ballot processing will begin the week of August 19, 2019 at the central counting location at the Shasta County Elections Department, at 1643 Market Street, Redding, CA.

In order to be counted, all vote by mail ballots must be postmarked no later than August 27, 2019, and received by the elections office by August 30, 2019.

The Official Canvass will begin on August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at 1643 Market Street, Redding, CA.

Additional information may be obtained at: (530) 225-5730 or (888) 560-VOTE or at www.elections.co.shasta.caus.