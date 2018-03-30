Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

SHASTA COUNTY – The Shasta County Clerk/Elections Department will be holding an Open House Wednesday, April 18th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in their office at 1643 Market Street, Redding to showcase and demonstrate their new voting system.

Shasta County voters will have several new experiences this election. Official voting materials sent to all voters will have a new look and feel – including the envelopes they arrive in. These changes also include the ballot format, so voters voting at home or at a polling place will see a difference.

Some of the changes are a result of the Voter’s Choice Act, including the newly designed envelopes and voter instructions. New ballots and new voting machines are the result of a new voting system adopted by the county.

All registered voters will be receiving voting materials in newly designed packages as recommended by the California Secretary of State. The Center for Civic Design worked with the Secretary of State’s office, county election officials, and national experts to design templates for envelopes and voter instructions that provide consistency and logical layouts while allowing for variations based on the size and layout of different envelope styles and election management systems. Shasta County voters will see new colors and designs in the voting material packages.

In Shasta County, voters will also experience new voting machines when going to the Polling Place this June. The new machines utilize state-of-the-art security, are easy to use and efficient for both voters and election officials, and meet ADA requirements for voters with accessibility needs.

The new voting machines utilize ballots that are smaller in size: 8-1/2 “ wide with a maximum length of 20”. Due to the number of candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate, the June 2018 ballot will contain two ballot cards (two pages), printed front/back. The new ballots will also be marked differently: voters will now fill in a bubble instead of connecting an arrow.

During the Open House, all elements of the new voting system will be on display and demonstrations will be taking place.