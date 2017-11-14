Smokers Support in Making Plans to Quit

SHASTA COUNTY— Celebrate your first day of being tobacco-free and get a free quit kit at the annual Great American Smokeout 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 16, at the Target parking lot in Redding.

Tobacco cessation information will be offered at the event for smokers who want to quit smoking and learn how to start a plan for a smoke-free life. For almost 43 years, the Great American Smokeout has highlighted the health dangers of tobacco use and the challenges of quitting smoking.

“I know that quitting tobacco is very hard, but it’s not impossible,” said Rick Crowley, a coalition member. “Since I quit smoking I have more energy to do more activities with my son,” said Crowley.

Smokers who want to quit can contact the Shasta County Tobacco Cessation Education at 229-8467 for local resources and class information. Set up a free personal cessation plan through the California Smokers’ Helpline at 1-800-NO-BUTTS. If you plan to quit smoking here are some steps to help you prepare:

Pick the date and mark it on your calendar.

Tell friends and family that you have set a date to quit.

Get rid of all the cigarettes and ashtrays in your home, car and work.

Decide on a plan. Will you use nicotine replacement therapy or other medicines? Will you attend a stop-smoking class? If so, sign up now.

Practice saying, “No thank you. I am trying to quit.”

Set up a support system. Consider a group class, a friend or family member who has successfully quit to help you.

Ask family and friends who still smoke not to smoke around you and not to leave cigarettes out where you can see them.

Think back to your past attempts to quit. Try to understand what worked and what did not work for you.

If you are taking prescription medications, first discuss your plans to quit with your doctor or other health care provider.

Free Quit Kits will be available prior to the day of the event at the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health and the Regional Services branches. For additional information and local resources, visit www.tobaccofreeshasta.org or www.facebook.com/ShastaTEC.