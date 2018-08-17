Carr Fire – Disaster Relief

Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, would like to inform property owners who have lost or sustained damage to their property as a result of the Carr fire in Shasta County that they may be eligible for a reduction in the assessed value of their property.

The Assessor’s office currently has appraisers in the field updating your property or other assessment records so that we can enroll corrections, and track your protected base year values. Please utilize the appraisers for any of your questions, as they will be contacting all of the property owners as they review the files.

Those individuals who have suffered fire damage are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office at 225-3600 and obtain a “Claim for Disaster Relief” application or visit our website to print forms or information at:

http://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/assessor_index/assessor_forms.aspx

This claim for reassessment should be filed with the Assessor within 60 days of the date of damage to the property, and it includes the ability to request a deferral of taxes until any corrections are processed.

In order to update a mailing address for assessment and property tax purposes, a property owner needs to notify the Assessor’s office in writing of the new address. An address change form can be downloaded from the Assessor’s office website, filled out at the Assessor’s office front counter or one can be mailed to a temporary address.

Those individuals who lost vital records such as Birth, Death and Marriage certificates in the Carr fire are also eligible to obtain a replacement free of charge. Contact the Recorder’s office for more information at (530) 225-5671.

The Assessor’s Office is located in Suite 208-A of the Shasta County Administrative Center, 1450 Court Street, Redding, and the telephone number is 225-3600 (Intra-County toll free: 1-800-479-8009).