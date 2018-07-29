SUBJECT: Carr Fire – Disaster Relief

Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, would like to inform the property

owners who have lost or sustained damage to their property as a result of the Carr fire

in Shasta County that they may be eligible for a reduction in the assessed value of

their property.

The Assessor’s office will be working with Cal Fire to get out to the burned area so that

we can update your records, enroll corrections, and track your protected base year

values. State law requires that to be eligible for relief there must be at least $10,000

damage to the market value of property caused by the fire. Those individuals who

have suffered fire damage are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office at 225-

3600 and obtain a “Claim for Disaster Relief” application or visit our website at:

http://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/assessor_index/assessor_forms.aspx

to print the form. This claim for reassessment should be filed with the Assessor within

60 days of the date of damage to the property.

Leslie Morgan stated that appraisers from the Assessor’s Office will be in the fire area

to survey the damage and to help administer property tax relief.

The Assessor’s Office is located in Suite 208-A of the Shasta County Administrative Center,

1450 Court Street, Redding, and the telephone number is 225-3600 (Intra-County toll-free 1-800-479-8009).