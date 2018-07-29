SUBJECT: Carr Fire – Disaster Relief
Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, would like to inform the property
owners who have lost or sustained damage to their property as a result of the Carr fire
in Shasta County that they may be eligible for a reduction in the assessed value of
their property.
The Assessor’s office will be working with Cal Fire to get out to the burned area so that
we can update your records, enroll corrections, and track your protected base year
values. State law requires that to be eligible for relief there must be at least $10,000
damage to the market value of property caused by the fire. Those individuals who
have suffered fire damage are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office at 225-
3600 and obtain a “Claim for Disaster Relief” application or visit our website at:
http://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/assessor_index/assessor_forms.aspx
to print the form. This claim for reassessment should be filed with the Assessor within
60 days of the date of damage to the property.
Leslie Morgan stated that appraisers from the Assessor’s Office will be in the fire area
to survey the damage and to help administer property tax relief.
The Assessor’s Office is located in Suite 208-A of the Shasta County Administrative Center,
1450 Court Street, Redding, and the telephone number is 225-3600 (Intra-County toll-free 1-800-479-8009).