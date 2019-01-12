Click on ad for more info

Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, announced that approximately 8,200 Property Statements and E-Filing Requests had been mailed to those with tangible personal property and fixtures in Shasta County. This includes primarily businesses, apartments, short-term rentals, mobile equipment, aircraft, and vessels.

Ms. Morgan stated that, pursuant to State law, Shasta County businesses are required to annually report their fixtures, supplies, machinery and equipment and other taxable personal property on the Property Statement.

Electronic filing of the Business Property Statement and Agricultural Property Statement is recommended for approximately 5,800 of the regular business and agricultural business filers. An Official Request to E-file has been sent to all eligible e-filers with information to assist in e-filing.

The Assessor wants to remind everyone that the annual property tax lien date is January 1st. The “lien date” is the date of valuation of property on the local assessment roll. It is the date when property taxes become a “lien” on the property, preceding the fiscal year (July 1 through June 30) for which those taxes are levied. For the fiscal year running from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, property will be valued and property taxes will become a lien on January 1, 2019.

Accordingly, the 2019 Property Statement will represent the owner’s declaration of costs as of 12:01 AM, January 1, 2019 and must be completed and returned to the Assessor by April 1, 2019. Anyone needing assistance in completing the forms should feel free to contact the Personal Property Division of the Assessor’s Office at 225-3640. Residents of the Intermountain area are encouraged to call the Intra-County toll free number (800) 479-8009 and ask for the Personal Property Division of the Assessor’s Office.

The Assessor also noted that boat and aircraft owners who have sold their boat or aircraft prior to January 1, 2019, should notify the office of the date of sale and supply the name and address of the new owner.