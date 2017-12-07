ArtSmart Creative Studios is here to help with your gift giving needs. We are having a wonderful ‘Deck the Walls’ Artisan Market. In conjunction with being a location for Toys 4 Tots AND partnering with Senior Nutrition Center Holiday Food Drive.

You will find Paintings, Jewelry, Art Boxes, Skin Care, Handmade Soaps, Christmas Decor Items, as well as Home Decor Items, all made from local artists.

Refreshments will be available. We are also having a Raffle!!! Bring in a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item and receive a free Raffle ticket.

For More Information, please contact Susan Emerson at 530.921.0680