From the Shasta County Community Action Agency We are fast approaching Census Day, April 1, 2020, and we are getting ready to kick start our 2020 Census Initiative campaign for Shasta County. We need your help! The faith-based community can be a great influence in explaining the importance of everyone taking a few minutes to fill out their census forms. Without a complete count, we will not be fully represented within government and will not receive our fair share of federal funding – money for education, health care, job training, transportation and a host of other purposes. For every person in our community that goes uncounted, we lose $1,950 annually for a period of 10 years. Over 44,000 residents did not participate in the 2010 census count for many reasons, resulting in over $800,000 dollars in missed federal funding opportunities. There is so much at stake!

Recently the Shasta Complete Count Committee (SCCC) formed that consists of local government, community leaders, representatives and citizens from all sectors of the community to help create a marketing and community outreach campaign. The SCCC is dedicated to ensuring Shasta County has the highest count possible! SCCC is looking for someone to represent the faith-based groups and provide input and feedback on the creation and coordination of activities and materials that can be used for the promotion of the 2020 Census awareness and participation. SCCC meets every 2nd Friday of the month from 9am – 10:30am at the Redding City Hall (Caldwell Room ). Census 2020: Shasta Complete Count Committee (SCCC)

Project Timeline June 2019 – April 1st, 2020 SCCC Monthly meetings (2nd Fridays of each month -1.5 hours) June – September, 2019 SCCC Bi-monthly meetings (TBD – 1 hours) July 2019 – April 1st, 2020 Special Outreach Events (varies)

Committee Member “Census Ambassadors” Role

Primary Purpose: To help motivate Shasta County residents to respond to the 2020 Census Questionnaire through marketing & community outreach efforts.

SCCC members may assist in the following ways;

Provide input for County’s Strategic plans on census efforts.

Participate in census outreach activities, programs and/or events.

Assist with SCCC recruitment.

Assist with marketing and community outreach.

Participate in Census Solutions & Training Workshop.

Help promote awareness about the census.

CAAs responsibilities, with support from U.S. Census Bureau and California Complete Count, will include: