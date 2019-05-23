Recently the Shasta Complete Count Committee (SCCC) formed that consists of local government, community leaders, representatives and citizens from all sectors of the community to help create a marketing and community outreach campaign. The SCCC is dedicated to ensuring Shasta County has the highest count possible! SCCC is looking for someone to represent the faith-based groups and provide input and feedback on the creation and coordination of activities and materials that can be used for the promotion of the 2020 Census awareness and participation. SCCC meets every 2nd Friday of the month from 9am – 10:30am at the Redding City Hall (Caldwell Room).
Census 2020: Shasta Complete Count Committee (SCCC)
Project Timeline
June 2019 – April 1st, 2020 SCCC Monthly meetings (2nd Fridays of each month -1.5 hours)
June – September, 2019 SCCC Bi-monthly meetings (TBD – 1 hours)
July 2019 – April 1st, 2020 Special Outreach Events (varies)
Committee Member “Census Ambassadors” Role
Primary Purpose: To help motivate Shasta County residents to respond to the 2020 Census Questionnaire through marketing & community outreach efforts.
SCCC members may assist in the following ways;
- Provide input for County’s Strategic plans on census efforts.
- Participate in census outreach activities, programs and/or events.
- Assist with SCCC recruitment.
- Assist with marketing and community outreach.
- Participate in Census Solutions & Training Workshop.
- Help promote awareness about the census.
CAAs responsibilities, with support from U.S. Census Bureau and California Complete Count, will include:
- Provide Census knowledge and support.
- Technical support; provide all Census materials, data, calendar invites, emails, etc.
- Advise on the development and organization of the community engagement event.